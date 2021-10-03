Post News
News at a Glance
Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom
Daily Post
- Three suspects have been arrested by the Niger Police Command for their alleged involvement in kidnapping.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects in Niger
The Herald:
Niger police arrest 3 kidnap suspects after collecting N8m ransom
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests three suspected kidnappers in Niger
The Trent:
3 Suspects Arrested For Kidnapping In Niger
The Eagle Online:
Police nab three for alleged kidnapping, collection of N8m ransom
The News Guru:
Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects in Niger
Prompt News:
Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects in Niger
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects in Niger
Tori News:
Drama As Police Apprehend Three Kidnap Suspects In Niger, Recover Ransom
More Picks
1
IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
18 hours ago
3
Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
4
President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person -
My Celebrity & I,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
10
NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
