Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death Toll In Kaduna Attack Rises To 14 As Military Recovers Two More Corpses
News photo Channels Television  - A week after bandits attacked Kacecere village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing at least 12 people, troops of the Nigerian military have discovered two more dead bodies from the same attack.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll in Kaduna attacks rises to 40 The Guardian:
Death toll in Kaduna attacks rises to 40
Reprisal attack: Death toll rises as 2 more bodies found in Kaduna community Vanguard News:
Reprisal attack: Death toll rises as 2 more bodies found in Kaduna community
Death Toll In Kaduna Attack Rises To 12 As Military Recovers Two More Corpses The Street Journal:
Death Toll In Kaduna Attack Rises To 12 As Military Recovers Two More Corpses
Kacecere Attack: Death Toll Rises To 50 In Kaduna As Military Recovers Two More Corpses The New Diplomat:
Kacecere Attack: Death Toll Rises To 50 In Kaduna As Military Recovers Two More Corpses


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 16 hours ago
2 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC - Peoples Gazette, 2 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Defence ministry says video on its minister with AK-47 fake, mischievous - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info