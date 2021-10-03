Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re in a bad situation, Nigeria may not exist by 2030 —Suswam
Nigerian Eye  - Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue state, says Nigeria may cease to exist in another 10 years if the leaders do not rise up to rescue the country from its present condition.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

We Are In A Bad Situation, Nigeria May Cease To Exist In 10 Years – Suswam Naija News:
We Are In A Bad Situation, Nigeria May Cease To Exist In 10 Years – Suswam
Nigeria May Cease to Exist Before 2030, Senator Suswam Warns Observers Times:
Nigeria May Cease to Exist Before 2030, Senator Suswam Warns
Nigeria may not exist by 2030, says Suswam Within Nigeria:
Nigeria may not exist by 2030, says Suswam


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 14 hours ago
4 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
5 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 13 hours ago
7 2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info