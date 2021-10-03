Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Enugu private school owners decry multiple taxations
The Punch
- Enugu private school owners decry multiple taxations
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Multiple taxation worries private school owners in Enugu
Peoples Gazette:
Enugu school owners groan under multiple state taxation
Pulse Nigeria:
Multiple taxation worries private school owners in Enugu
The Eagle Online:
Multiple taxation worries private school owners in Enugu
More Picks
1
Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person -
My Celebrity & I,
11 hours ago
3
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party -
Glamsquad Magazine,
15 hours ago
6
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
9
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Buhari, Tinubu bag awards in UK -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
