Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oladipupo Williams, Senior Advocate of Nigeria dies of COVID-19
News photo Daily Post  - Oladipupo Williams, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is dead. The 74-year-old SAN died in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, 2021. His death was confirmed by his son, Kunle Williams. According to Kunle, Oladipupo died from complications due to COVID-19 ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ladi Williams Dies Of COVID-19 At 74 Leadership:
Ladi Williams Dies Of COVID-19 At 74
Fully vaccinated 74-year-old SAN, Williams, dies of COVID-19 The Punch:
Fully vaccinated 74-year-old SAN, Williams, dies of COVID-19
Why Ladi Williams died in of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated -Expert Top Naija:
Why Ladi Williams died in of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated -Expert
Ladi Williams dies of COVID-19 at 74 Online Nigeria:
Ladi Williams dies of COVID-19 at 74
Fully vaccinated 74-year-old SAN, dies of COVID-19 National Daily:
Fully vaccinated 74-year-old SAN, dies of COVID-19


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info