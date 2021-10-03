Oladipupo Williams, Senior Advocate of Nigeria dies of COVID-19 Daily Post - Oladipupo Williams, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is dead. The 74-year-old SAN died in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, 2021. His death was confirmed by his son, Kunle Williams. According to Kunle, Oladipupo died from complications due to COVID-19 ...



