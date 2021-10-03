Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FRSC begins ‘operation show your driver’s licences, vehicle documents’ on Oct 4 Pulse Nigeria:
FRSC begins ‘operation show your driver’s licences, vehicle documents’ on Oct 4
FRSC begins ‘operation show your driver’s licences, vehicle documents’ on Oct.4 Prompt News:
FRSC begins ‘operation show your driver’s licences, vehicle documents’ on Oct.4
FRSC Lagos commences Operation Show Your Driver The Eagle Online:
FRSC Lagos commences Operation Show Your Driver's Licences, vehicle documents


   More Picks
1 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 11 hours ago
3 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
9 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Buhari, Tinubu bag awards in UK - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info