Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian football star celebrates birthday in style after scoring stunning goal for Premier League club
News photo Legit  - Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho may have given himself the best birthday gift ever after scoring his 1st Premier league goal of the season vs Crystal Palace

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iheanacho Scores In First League Start, Olise Also On Target In C/Palace vs Leicester Draw Complete Sports:
Iheanacho Scores In First League Start, Olise Also On Target In C/Palace vs Leicester Draw
Birthday boy Iheanacho scores for Leicester City - P.M. News PM News:
Birthday boy Iheanacho scores for Leicester City - P.M. News
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Iheanacho’s Birthday Goal Not Enough To Stop Eagles Goal Ball Live:
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Iheanacho’s Birthday Goal Not Enough To Stop Eagles


   More Picks
1 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 10 hours ago
6 EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
10 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info