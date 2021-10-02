Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist.com has learned that Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on why he abandoned Nigeria and moved to Ghana. Anuku was known back in the days for his villain roles in Nigerian movies.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku Daily Post:
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku
Hanks Anuku: I don The Cable:
Hanks Anuku: I don't really steal...
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku Igbere TV News:
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku
Why I Left Nigeria – Hanks Anuku Reveals The Will:
Why I Left Nigeria – Hanks Anuku Reveals
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku National Accord:
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku
Ghana Is More Organised, It’s Difficult Staying In Nigeria – Nigerian Actor Hanks Anuku Naija on Point:
Ghana Is More Organised, It’s Difficult Staying In Nigeria – Nigerian Actor Hanks Anuku
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku See Naija:
Why I left Nigeria for Ghana – Hanks Anuku
Why I left Nigeria For Ghana – Veteran Actor, Hanks Anuku Opens Up Tori News:
Why I left Nigeria For Ghana – Veteran Actor, Hanks Anuku Opens Up


   More Picks
1 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 10 hours ago
6 EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
10 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info