Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Kogi Govt alleges smear campaign against Yahaya Bello
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Kogi State government has raised alarm over an alleged smear campaign against the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, ahead of the 2023 general election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi govt kicks against smear campaign against Gov Bello Vanguard News:
Kogi govt kicks against smear campaign against Gov Bello
2023: Kogi Govt Raises Alarm Over Plot To Smear Gov Bello’s Image Leadership:
2023: Kogi Govt Raises Alarm Over Plot To Smear Gov Bello’s Image
Kogi exposes smear campaign plot against Bello – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kogi exposes smear campaign plot against Bello – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Kogi Govt. reveals alleged plot to smear Yahaya Bello’s image Prompt News:
2023: Kogi Govt. reveals alleged plot to smear Yahaya Bello’s image


   More Picks
1 Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali pictured driving President Muhammadu Buhari after he arrived Addis Ababa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
9 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Buhari, Tinubu bag awards in UK - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info