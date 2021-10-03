Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File photo used to illustrate story.




The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families.
This was revealed in a statement ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops foil attack on surrendered Boko Haram terrorists in Borno Daily Post:
Troops foil attack on surrendered Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Troops foil ISWAP attempted attack on surrendered terrorists in Damboa Prompt News:
Troops foil ISWAP attempted attack on surrendered terrorists in Damboa
Military foil ISWAP “desperate move” to attack surrendered Boko Haram terrorists’ location in Damboa, Northeast Nigeria, says Army Global Upfront:
Military foil ISWAP “desperate move” to attack surrendered Boko Haram terrorists’ location in Damboa, Northeast Nigeria, says Army


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali pictured driving President Muhammadu Buhari after he arrived Addis Ababa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
10 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info