Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters









The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families.

This was revealed in a statement ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families.This was revealed in a statement ...



News Credibility Score: 99%