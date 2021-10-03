Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators
News photo Vanguard News  - The Police Command in Zamfara, on Sunday, announced that it had successfully arrested 21 suspected notorious bandits and 48 collaborators during various raids it carried

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

69 bandits, collaborators arrested in Zamfara Daily Post:
69 bandits, collaborators arrested in Zamfara
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in Sept, says PPRO – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in Sept, says PPRO – The Sun Nigeria
Mass arrests of bandits, collaborators in Zamfara - P.M. News PM News:
Mass arrests of bandits, collaborators in Zamfara - P.M. News
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in Sept, says PPRO Prompt News:
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in Sept, says PPRO
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in September, says PPRO The Eagle Online:
Zamfara police command arrests 69 bandits, collaborators in September, says PPRO
Police arrests 21 bandits, 48 collaborators in Zamfara The Street Journal:
Police arrests 21 bandits, 48 collaborators in Zamfara


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
10 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info