Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Low productivity cause of insecurity, unemployment in Nigeria – CeProd
The Point  - BY MAYOWA SAMUEL President of the Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development, Sandeep Gupta, has attributed the spate of insecurity and prevalence of unemployment in Nigeria to very low levels of productivity.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria @ 61: Low productivity cause of insecurity, unemployment in Nigeria – CeProd Vanguard News:
Nigeria @ 61: Low productivity cause of insecurity, unemployment in Nigeria – CeProd
Low Productivity Cause Of Insecurity, Unemployment In Nigeria – CeProd Leadership:
Low Productivity Cause Of Insecurity, Unemployment In Nigeria – CeProd
Low productivity cause of insecurity, unemployment in Nigeria – CeProd Daily Post:
Low productivity cause of insecurity, unemployment in Nigeria – CeProd
Nigeria @ 61: Low Productivity Cause Of Insecurity, Unemployment In Nigeria – CeProd The Street Journal:
Nigeria @ 61: Low Productivity Cause Of Insecurity, Unemployment In Nigeria – CeProd


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 16 hours ago
2 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC - Peoples Gazette, 2 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Defence ministry says video on its minister with AK-47 fake, mischievous - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info