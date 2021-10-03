Awoniyi Replaces Injured Moffi For Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

Union Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi has been called up as a replacement for Lorient forward Terem Moffi for Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports. Moffi was named as replacement for Everton



