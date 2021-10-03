Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BUNDESLIGA: Frankfurt Record First League Win Away To Bayern In 21 Years
News photo Complete Sports  - Frankfurt subjected Bayern Munich to a first league defeat at the Allianz Arena in 30 matches, following a 2-1 comeback win in Sunday's .

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayern Munich suffer first defeat in 2021/2022 season Daily Trust:
Bayern Munich suffer first defeat in 2021/2022 season
Frankfurt beat Bayern in first defeat under coach Nagelsmann The Punch:
Frankfurt beat Bayern in first defeat under coach Nagelsmann
Bayern beaten at home for first time in 30 Bundesliga games Ripples Nigeria:
Bayern beaten at home for first time in 30 Bundesliga games
Kostic Strikes To Earn Frankfurt First League Win At Bayern Independent:
Kostic Strikes To Earn Frankfurt First League Win At Bayern
BUNDESLIGA: Frankfurt Record First League Win Away To Bayern In 21 Years TV360 Nigeria:
BUNDESLIGA: Frankfurt Record First League Win Away To Bayern In 21 Years


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info