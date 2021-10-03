Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6, goes home with N90m grand prize
Nigerian Tribune
- Whitemoney has been declared the winner of season six of the BBNaija show.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6, carts home N90m prize
The Guardian:
Whitemoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
Prompt News:
Whitemoney wins Big Brother Naija 6
PM News:
Updated: Whitemoney wins Big Brother Naija Season 6, His Prizes
Online Nigeria:
Whitemoney wins Big Brother Naija Season 6 show
News Breakers:
Whitemoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
16 hours ago
2
President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person -
My Celebrity & I,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
5
Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC -
Peoples Gazette,
2 hours ago
6
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 -
Independent,
17 hours ago
8
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Defence ministry says video on its minister with AK-47 fake, mischievous -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
10
Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
