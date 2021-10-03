Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali pictured driving President Muhammadu Buhari after he arrived Addis Ababa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was pictured driving Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari out of the airport after he arrived the country.

31 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

