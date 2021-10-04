Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Records 74 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
News photo Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - Wear your mask in public!!!74 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-36Edo-11FCT-9Akwa Ibom-6Sokoto-6Delta-3Benue-1Oyo-1Rivers-1206,138 confirmed194,097 discharged2,723 deaths

