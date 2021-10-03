Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Mourns Foremost Lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, Rotimi Williams’ Eldest Son
This Day  - Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams on the passing of their eldest son, Chief Ladi Williams, …

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams Vanguard News:
Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams
Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams Daily Post:
Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams
Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams The News Guru:
Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams
President Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN Champion Newspapers:
President Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN
Buhari condoles with Williams family over death of Ladi - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari condoles with Williams family over death of Ladi - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Why Nigeria is not ripe enough to shun rotational presidency – Dr Dakum - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
10 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info