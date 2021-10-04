Post News
News at a Glance
NPA staff evangelization shows move to Christianize Nigeria – Islamic group
Daily Post
- The Muslim Rights Concern , MURIC, on Monday alleged that some staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, are attempting to turn the organization into a Christian crusade camp.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
You Are Trying To Christianize Nigeria – MURIC Attack NPA Over Evangelization Of Staff
Daily Nigerian:
Don’t turn NPA to Christian Ports Authority – MURIC
Studio CB55:
NPA staff evangelization shows move to Christianize Nigeria – Islamic group
Naija on Point:
NPA Staff Attempting To Christianize Nigeria – Islamic Group
Observers Times:
Stop Christian Prayers In NPA, MURIC Warns Port Authority.
More Picks
1
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) -
Nigerian Eye,
13 hours ago
3
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
‘No excitement, very predictable, be like script’ – Relationship expert, Blessing CEO tackles BBN organizers -
Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
DJ Cuppy shares her excitement as she starts classes at University of Oxford -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove - Falana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
