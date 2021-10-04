Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Defence ministry denies video of its minister, Magashi hanging an AK-47 rifle
News photo Daily Post  - The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi has said that the online video showing a man hanging an AK-47 rifle alleged to be him is

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Defence ministry says video on its minister fake, mischievous The Guardian:
Defence ministry says video on its minister fake, mischievous
Defence ministry says video on its minister fake, mischievous Vanguard News:
Defence ministry says video on its minister fake, mischievous
IT’s A BIG LIE!!! Ministry Of Defence Denies Video Of Its Minister, Magashi Hanging An Ak-47 Rifle Naija Loaded:
IT’s A BIG LIE!!! Ministry Of Defence Denies Video Of Its Minister, Magashi Hanging An Ak-47 Rifle
Defence ministry denies video of its minister, Magashi hanging an AK-47 rifle Nigerian Eye:
Defence ministry denies video of its minister, Magashi hanging an AK-47 rifle


   More Picks
1 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info