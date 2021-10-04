Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iheanacho Equals Okocha, Martins’ Premier League Record After Scoring On His Birthday
News photo Complete Sports  - Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho made history as the third Nigerian to score on his birthday having found the net in the Foxes 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday.
Iheanacho gave the former Premier League ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iheanacho Equals Okocha And Obafemi Martins Premier League Record Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Iheanacho Equals Okocha And Obafemi Martins Premier League Record
Iheanacho Equals Okocha, Martins’ Premier League Record After Scoring On His Birthday Online Nigeria:
Iheanacho Equals Okocha, Martins’ Premier League Record After Scoring On His Birthday
Iheanacho equals Okocha and Martins Premier League record Brila:
Iheanacho equals Okocha and Martins Premier League record
Iheanacho Equals Okocha And Obafemi Martins Tori News:
Iheanacho Equals Okocha And Obafemi Martins' Premier League Record


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info