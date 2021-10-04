Iheanacho Equals Okocha, Martins’ Premier League Record After Scoring On His Birthday

Iheanacho gave the former Premier League ... Complete Sports - Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho made history as the third Nigerian to score on his birthday having found the net in the Foxes 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday.Iheanacho gave the former Premier League ...



News Credibility Score: 99%