News at a Glance
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast - Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
Daily Post
- Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is responsible for the bloodshed
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
IPOB is responsible for the bloodshed in the South East - Joe Igbokwe
Naija Loaded:
Bloodshed In Southeast Is On IPOB – Joe Igbokwe Fires Back At Abaribe
Premium Times:
APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe's home razed
The Trent:
Joe Igbokwe Accuses IPOB Of Setting His Home Ablaze
Nigerian Eye:
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
Within Nigeria:
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
Global Village Extra:
Joe Igbokwe Replies Abaribe, Insists IPOB Responsible For South-East Killing
Tori News:
Joe Igbokwe Insists IPOB is Responsible for Bloodshed In Southeast After Abaribe's Comment
More Picks
1
Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
2
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
3
We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state -
Legit,
5 hours ago
7
Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
8
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
