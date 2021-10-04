Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast - Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
News photo Daily Post  - Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is responsible for the bloodshed

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB is responsible for the bloodshed in the South East - Joe Igbokwe Linda Ikeji Blog:
IPOB is responsible for the bloodshed in the South East - Joe Igbokwe
Bloodshed In Southeast Is On IPOB – Joe Igbokwe Fires Back At Abaribe Naija Loaded:
Bloodshed In Southeast Is On IPOB – Joe Igbokwe Fires Back At Abaribe
APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe Premium Times:
APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe's home razed
Joe Igbokwe Accuses IPOB Of Setting His Home Ablaze The Trent:
Joe Igbokwe Accuses IPOB Of Setting His Home Ablaze
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe Nigerian Eye:
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe Within Nigeria:
IPOB responsible for bloodshed in Southeast – Joe Igbokwe fires back at Abaribe
Joe Igbokwe Replies Abaribe, Insists IPOB Responsible For South-East Killing Global Village Extra:
Joe Igbokwe Replies Abaribe, Insists IPOB Responsible For South-East Killing
Joe Igbokwe Insists IPOB is Responsible for Bloodshed In Southeast After Abaribe Tori News:
Joe Igbokwe Insists IPOB is Responsible for Bloodshed In Southeast After Abaribe's Comment


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info