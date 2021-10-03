Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove - Falana
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the federal government of treating bandits with kid gloves while waging a war on Shiites, journalists and IPOB members.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Buhari govt waging war against IPOB, journalists – Falana
Information Nigeria:
Falana: FG Treating Bandits With Kid Gloves By Failing To Label Them Terrorists
The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Treating Bandits With Kid Gloves By Failing To Label Them Terrorists — Falana SAN
My Celebrity & I:
FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove – Falana
Olajide TV:
FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove – Falana
Studio CB55:
FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove – Falanav
Tori News:
FG Waging Full Scale War Against Shiites, IPOB and Journalists But Treating Bandits With Kid Glove - Falana
More Picks
1
IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
20 hours ago
3
Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC -
Peoples Gazette,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...