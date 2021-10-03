Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Romanian billionaire was killed along with his wife, son, and five other people when the plane he was piloting crashed into a building in Italy on Sunday, October 3.

 

Dan Petrescu, 6

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Romanian billionaire, wife, son, five others die in plane crash near Milan The Punch:
Romanian billionaire, wife, son, five others die in plane crash near Milan
Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) Within Nigeria:
Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos)
Romanian Billionaire, Wife, Son, Five Others Die In Plane Crash Near Milan Global Village Extra:
Romanian Billionaire, Wife, Son, Five Others Die In Plane Crash Near Milan
Billionaire, Dan Petrescu, Wife, Son Perish During Fatal Plane Crash |PHOTOS Naija News:
Billionaire, Dan Petrescu, Wife, Son Perish During Fatal Plane Crash |PHOTOS


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerians will know when we’re ready to recruit: NNPC - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Police apprehend three kidnap suspects in Niger, recover ransom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info