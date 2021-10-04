Post News
News at a Glance
Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term
The Punch
- Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Sworn In As PM For Second Term
Peoples Gazette:
Ethiopia’s prime minister wins new five-year term
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Photos Of Buhari Arriving Ethiopia Ahead Of Abiy Ahmed’s Inauguration
Daily Nigerian:
Ethiopia’s incumbent PM sworn in for new 5-year term
TV360 Nigeria:
Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term
Global Village Extra:
Ethiopia PM Abiy Sworn In For New Five-year Term
Africa News:
Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed sworn in amid dissenting voices
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 -
Independent,
24 hours ago
4
Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
5
NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
6
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
7
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Oladipupo Williams, Senior Advocate of Nigeria dies of COVID-19 -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
10
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
