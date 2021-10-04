Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB asks Oduduwa Nation, others to join one month Sit-At-Home protest
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday asked seperatist groups from other ethnic nationalities in the country to join its one month sit-at-home protest commencing on October 21.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

IPOB cajoles middle belt, Yoruba nation to join one month sit-at-home protest The Street Journal:
IPOB cajoles middle belt, Yoruba nation to join one month sit-at-home protest
IPOB asks south-west, middle belt to join one month sit-at-home Nigerian Eye:
IPOB asks south-west, middle belt to join one month sit-at-home
Salone:
UPDATE – IPOB Asks South-West, Middle Belt To Join One Month Sit-At-Home
IPOB Begs Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others To Join In One Month Sit-At-Home Tori News:
IPOB Begs Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others To Join In One Month Sit-At-Home


   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Joe Igbokwe's country home set ablaze in Anambra [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info