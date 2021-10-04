Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Autonomy: S/Court hears states’ appeal against Executive Order 10 today
Daily Trust  - The Supreme Court will today hear the originating summons by governors of the 36 states challenging the Executive Order 10 on financial autonomy of the judiciary and legislature,…

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Supreme court reserves judgment as states seek refund of N66bn spent on funding judiciary The Cable:
Supreme court reserves judgment as states seek refund of N66bn spent on funding judiciary
Supreme Court reserves judgement in suit by 36 states against FG over Executive Order 10 Nigerian Tribune:
Supreme Court reserves judgement in suit by 36 states against FG over Executive Order 10
Supreme Court reserves judgement on states’ suit challenging Buhari’s Executive Order 10 Premium Times:
Supreme Court reserves judgement on states’ suit challenging Buhari’s Executive Order 10
Judiciary Funding: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On Suit By 36 States Independent:
Judiciary Funding: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On Suit By 36 States
36 governors battle Buhari in Supreme Court, judgment reserved - P.M. News PM News:
36 governors battle Buhari in Supreme Court, judgment reserved - P.M. News
Supreme Court reserves judgment in dispute between FG, 36 States over judicial funding Within Nigeria:
Supreme Court reserves judgment in dispute between FG, 36 States over judicial funding


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info