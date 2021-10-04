Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Ex-Nigerian Governor Repeatedly Broke The Law Amid Many Secret Businesses
Sahara Reporters
- It is unclear what businesses Obi transacted with the entities but in some communications, they were sometimes referred to as investment vehicles.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s secret businesses — and how he broke the law
Naija Loaded:
Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s Secret Businesses And How He Broke The Law
Ripples Nigeria:
PANDORA PAPERS: Report names ex-Gov Obi in secret business deals
Reporters Wall:
Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s Secret Businesses — And How He Broke The Law
Infotrust News:
Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s Secret Businesses — And How He Broke The Law
Global Village Extra:
Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals Peter Obi’s Involvement In Secret Illegal Business
Paradise News:
Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s secret businesses — and how he broke the law
Julia Blaise Blog:
Peter Obi: How Anambra Ex Gov Repeatedly Broke The Law Amid Many Secret Businesses - Pandora Papers
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
1 day ago
2
Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
1 day ago
4
NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
5
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
Nigerian Army to launch three new exercises in South-East, two others -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
9
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Ex-Nigerian Governor Repeatedly Broke The Law Amid Many Secret Businesses -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
