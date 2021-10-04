Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari Government Backs Herders’ Planned Law Suit Against Southern Governors Over Anti-open Grazing
Sahara Reporters
- The Special Assistant (Media) to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu disclosed this.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News Nigeria:
[LATEST] FG Backs Herders' Planned Suit Against Southern Governors On Anti-Open Grazing
Signal:
Anti-Open Grazing Law: FG Backs Fulani Herders’ Planned Suit Against South Govs
Inside Business Nigeria:
Anti-open Grazing Law: Federal Government Backs Herdsmen Planned Suit Against South Governors
Tori News:
Anti-open Grazing Law: FG Backs Herdsmen Planned Suit Against South Governors
More Picks
1
Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
2
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
Autonomy: S/Court hears states’ appeal against Executive Order 10 today -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
5
We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state -
Legit,
9 hours ago
7
Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Magodo, Oregun, Ogba…Ikeja DisCo announces 8-week blackout in Lagos communities -
Nigerian Eye,
9 hours ago
