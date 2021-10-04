Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Citizens shouldn’t give up on Nigeria, say Nigerians in Diaspora
News photo Peoples Gazette  - NIDO Singapore chapter has urged their compatriots not to give up hope on their fatherland but work closely together to move the nation forward.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t give up on Nigeria – Nigerians in Diaspora Daily Post:
Don’t give up on Nigeria – Nigerians in Diaspora
Don’t give up on our country – Nigerians in diaspora urge compatriots The Herald:
Don’t give up on our country – Nigerians in diaspora urge compatriots
Don’t give up on Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora urge compatriots News Diary Online:
Don’t give up on Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora urge compatriots
Don’t give up on Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora urge compatriots National Daily:
Don’t give up on Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora urge compatriots


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info