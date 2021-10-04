Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors
Daily Post  - Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, head of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal the names of Boko Haram sponsors.

   More Picks
1 IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn't produced in court; urges 'Oduduwa republic' and 'Middle Belt' to join - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
3 Resident doctors suspend 63 days old strike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Lagos FRSC To Begin Operation Show Your Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Documents Phase 2 - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Social media influencer, Brakin Face dies in his sleep 4 days to his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
8 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 NDLEA arrests fake soldier, one other with drugs, 16 walkie-talkie sets, ammunition, ATM meant for bandits - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
