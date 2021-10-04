Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘No excitement, very predictable, be like script’ – Relationship expert, Blessing CEO tackles BBN organizers
Information Nigeria  - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, has tackled the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2021, Season 6, after White Money emerged the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday night, October 3.

22 hours ago
