Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman reveals she shares her husband with her mum and sister to keep him happy
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman has disclosed that she shares her husband with her mum and sister.

 

Madi Brooks, from the US, opened up about her open relationship in a video on TikTok where she has

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Share My Husband With My Mum, Sister To Keep Him Happy - Woman News Break:
I Share My Husband With My Mum, Sister To Keep Him Happy - Woman
Wife reveals she shares her husband with her mum and sister to keep him happy Lailas News:
Wife reveals she shares her husband with her mum and sister to keep him happy
Salone:
LORD – ”I Share My Husband With My Mum And Sister To Keep Him Happy” – Woman Reveals
Ladun Liadi Blog:
'I share husband with my mum & sister – it's great whenever I'm not in the mood' | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
''I Share My Husband With My Mum And Sister To Keep Him Happy'' - Woman Reveals


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
3 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Pandora Papers: Leaked documents reveal secret offshore financial dealings of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria Records 74 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info