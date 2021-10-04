Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


3 Killed, Others Injured In Fresh Attack By Gunmen In Plateau State
News photo Naija News  - No less than three persons have been killed and three others were also injured on Monday during an attack by gunmen on Hukke village of Miango in Irigwe chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Fresh Attack In Plateau The Trent:
3 Killed, 3 Injured In Fresh Attack In Plateau
Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Three In Plateau Independent:
Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Three In Plateau
Gunmen attack Plateau village, kill 3 News Wire NGR:
Gunmen attack Plateau village, kill 3
Suspected Bandits Kill Three, Injure Three in Plateau Tori News:
Suspected Bandits Kill Three, Injure Three in Plateau


   More Picks
1 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
3 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Autonomy: S/Court hears states’ appeal against Executive Order 10 today - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info