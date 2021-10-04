Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How govt made us suspend strike with ‘Trade Dispute Act’ — Ishaya, Resident Doctors’ President
Vanguard News  - The President of NARD, Dr Godiya Ishaya, has explained to Vanguard why the doctors suspended their strike action, which had entered

11 hours ago
Resident Doctors call off Strike, To Resume Wednesday RootsTV Nigeria:
Resident Doctors call off Strike, To Resume Wednesday
Resident Doctors Call off 2 Months Old Strike, Set To Resume On Wednesday Biz Watch Nigeria:
Resident Doctors Call off 2 Months Old Strike, Set To Resume On Wednesday
Resident Doctors Suspend Strike After 64 Days – Official The New Diplomat:
Resident Doctors Suspend Strike After 64 Days – Official
Resident Doctors Suspend Two Month Old Strike News Breakers:
Resident Doctors Suspend Two Month Old Strike


