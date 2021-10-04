Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity
News photo Vanguard News  - Determined to restore security in Anambra State, the 302 Artillery Regiment General Support, has lunched 'Exercise Golden Dawn', to provide security in the state.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Army launches exercise Golden Dawn in South-East Daily Post:
Insecurity: Army launches exercise Golden Dawn in South-East
Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state Legit:
Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state
Army to flag off field training exercises on Monday Nigerian Tribune:
Army to flag off field training exercises on Monday
Nigerian Army to launch three new exercises in South-East, two others Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian Army to launch three new exercises in South-East, two others
COAS Flags Off Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace Independent:
COAS Flags Off Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace
‘Golden Dawn’, ‘Enduring Peace’ - Army Launches New Exercises In The South The Nigeria Lawyer:
‘Golden Dawn’, ‘Enduring Peace’ - Army Launches New Exercises In The South
Army to inaugurate 3 new security exercises - P.M. News PM News:
Army to inaugurate 3 new security exercises - P.M. News
Nigerian Army Launches Operation " Golden Dawn " In South East CKN Nigeria:
Nigerian Army Launches Operation " Golden Dawn " In South East
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise Golden Dawn in South-East Online Nigeria:
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise Golden Dawn in South-East
Army initiates new exercises ‘Golden Dawn’, ‘Enduring Peace’ in the south Within Nigeria:
Army initiates new exercises ‘Golden Dawn’, ‘Enduring Peace’ in the south
Nigerian Army Launches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ Against IPOB/ESN In Anambra Anaedo Online:
Nigerian Army Launches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ Against IPOB/ESN In Anambra
Insecurity: Army Launches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ Against IPOB/ESN, Others In Anambra Tunde Ednut:
Insecurity: Army Launches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ Against IPOB/ESN, Others In Anambra
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise “Golden Dawn”, Others Across Nigeria Global Village Extra:
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise “Golden Dawn”, Others Across Nigeria
Army Lunches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ In Anambra State To Curb Insecurity Infotrust News:
Army Lunches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ In Anambra State To Curb Insecurity
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise Golden Dawn in South-East Tori News:
Insecurity: Army Launches Exercise Golden Dawn in South-East


   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 19 hours ago
5 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info