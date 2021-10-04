Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian Army has been accused of brutalizing youths in Nde village, Ikom LGA, Cross Rivers state, for protesting against cattle grazing in their farmland.

