Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿ Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday said there is nothing wrong if a Nigerian from the southern region succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach Information Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach
2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach Independent:
2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach
2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach The Street Journal:
2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach
2023 presidency: Shekarau backs zoning to South, criticizes governors’ approach National Accord:
2023 presidency: Shekarau backs zoning to South, criticizes governors’ approach


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers on Nigeria: Peter Obi, govs, lawmakers, ex-CJN, pastor indicted - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
8 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: ‘Predictable’ – Nigerians react as Whitemoney wins with 47% votes - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info