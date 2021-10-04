Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers
Daily Post  - Organisers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 has revealed how much it cost to host the show. CEO of DSTV in Nigeria said it cost N4.3 billion to make the show happen this year. He said this at the season 6 winner’s prize presentation.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Season 6 Cost N4.3bn – Organisers Independent:
BBNaija Season 6 Cost N4.3bn – Organisers
BBNaija costs N4.3Billion: Organisers - P.M. News PM News:
BBNaija costs N4.3Billion: Organisers - P.M. News
BBNaija season 6 cost us N4.3bn – Organisers Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija season 6 cost us N4.3bn – Organisers
BBNaija season 6 cost over N4 billion - Organizers Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija season 6 cost over N4 billion - Organizers
“It cost us N4.3billion to air this show”- BBNaija Organizers Oyo Gist:
“It cost us N4.3billion to air this show”- BBNaija Organizers
BBNaija season 6 cost us N4.3bn – Multichoice reveals The Street Journal:
BBNaija season 6 cost us N4.3bn – Multichoice reveals
Osmek News:
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers Olajide TV:
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers See Naija:
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers
BBNaija Season 6: Organizers Reveal How Much The Show Cost Anaedo Online:
BBNaija Season 6: Organizers Reveal How Much The Show Cost
#BBNaija Organizers Reveal How Much The Show Cost Naija News:
#BBNaija Organizers Reveal How Much The Show Cost
2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition: BBNaija Organisers Reveals How Much The TV Show Cost Nigeria Breaking News:
2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition: BBNaija Organisers Reveals How Much The TV Show Cost
‘The Show Cost Us N4.3 Billion’ – BBNaija Organizers Talk Glitz:
‘The Show Cost Us N4.3 Billion’ – BBNaija Organizers
Big Brother Naija Season 6 Cost N4.3 Billion – Organisers Diamond Celebrities:
Big Brother Naija Season 6 Cost N4.3 Billion – Organisers
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
BBNaija Season 6 Reportedly Cost N4.3bn
Dee Reporters:
We spent N4.3 billion to host BBNaija season 6 – Organisers
BBNaija Cost Us N4.3bn – Organisers Tori News:
BBNaija Cost Us N4.3bn – Organisers


   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 17 hours ago
4 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Edo assembly confirms commissioner nominees, others - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: NCDC reports 141 new infections - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
10 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info