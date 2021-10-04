Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Businessman Commits Suicide Inside Kuje Prison
Sahara Reporters  - A 43-year-old businessman, Obinna Echianu, has committed suicide inside the Kuje Correctional Centre (Kuje Prison) in Abuja.
SaharaReporters gathered that Echianu was in 2020 sentenced to death for killing an Uber driver identified as Edwin Ali in ...

12 hours ago
