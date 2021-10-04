Suspected thief and two young men who chased him feared drowned after jumping into Kwara river (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A suspected thief and two young men are feared drowned after jumping into a river during a chase in Ilorin, Kwara State It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, October 2, as the two men pursued the thief, who later jumped ...



News Credibility Score: 99%