Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ignore GoFundMe links, Liquorose's team tells fans
News photo The Punch  - Team for Big Brother Naija Season Six housemate, Liquorose, has requested fans to disregard viral GoFundMe links set up in her name.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ignore GoFundMe Links, Liquorose’s Team Tells Fans News Break:
Ignore GoFundMe Links, Liquorose’s Team Tells Fans
Ignore GoFundMe links, Liquorose’s team tells fans Nigerian Eye:
Ignore GoFundMe links, Liquorose’s team tells fans
Liquorose tells fans to ignore GoFundMe links set up for her The Street Journal:
Liquorose tells fans to ignore GoFundMe links set up for her
Ignore GoFundMe links, Liquorose Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ignore GoFundMe links, Liquorose's team tells fans | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
3 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Autonomy: S/Court hears states’ appeal against Executive Order 10 today - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
9 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info