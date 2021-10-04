Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The former governor urged the 17 Southern Governors to stop “ganging up” and “issuing threats” to get the 2023 Presidential slot.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau The Punch:
Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau
2023: Shekarau warns Southern Governors to stop Daily Post:
2023: Shekarau warns Southern Governors to stop 'ganging up' against North
Ex-Gov Shekarau accuses Southern Govs of Ripples Nigeria:
Ex-Gov Shekarau accuses Southern Govs of 'gang-up'
2023: Southern Governors Should Stop Ganging Up To Get Presidential Slot – Shekarau Independent:
2023: Southern Governors Should Stop Ganging Up To Get Presidential Slot – Shekarau
APC should zone presidency to southern Nigeria for unity: Shekarau Peoples Gazette:
APC should zone presidency to southern Nigeria for unity: Shekarau
Southern Governors should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency – Shekarau The Eagle Online:
Southern Governors should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency – Shekarau
2023: Ex-Kano Gov tells APC to zone Presidency to South, knocks southern governors for ‘gang up’ The News Guru:
2023: Ex-Kano Gov tells APC to zone Presidency to South, knocks southern governors for ‘gang up’
Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau Nigerian Eye:
Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau
Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau Edujandon:
Southern Govs should stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 Presidency –Shekarau
APC should zone presidency to southern Nigeria for unity: Shekarau Online Nigeria:
APC should zone presidency to southern Nigeria for unity: Shekarau


   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 19 hours ago
5 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info