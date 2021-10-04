Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume husband's body
News photo The Guardian  - Grace Mugabe, the widow of Zimbabwe's longtime former ruler Robert Mugabe, has challenged a court order to exhume her husband's remains for reburial at a national shrine, court papers showed Monday.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order to Exhume Husband’s Body Signal:
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order to Exhume Husband’s Body
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body Information Nigeria:
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body Independent:
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body Global Village Extra:
Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order To Exhume Husband’s Body


   More Picks
1 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 DJ Cuppy shares her excitement as she starts classes at University of Oxford - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 18 hours ago
5 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 56 mins ago
6 BBNaija: Tacha, Kiddwaya advise Whitemoney, Season 6 housemates - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Woman reveals she shares her husband with her mum and sister to keep him happy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info