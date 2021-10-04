Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Petrol consumption drops by 8.14% to 55.99m/d in August - PPPRA
Vanguard News  - Daily premium motor spirit (petrol) consumption dropped by 8.14 percent to 55.99 million litres in August from 60.55 million litres in July, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has disclosed.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Nigerians used 1.74 billion litres of petrol in August – PPPRA The Punch:
Nigerians used 1.74 billion litres of petrol in August – PPPRA
Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption dropped by 8.14 percent in August Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption dropped by 8.14 percent in August
74 billion litres of petrol supplied in August - PPPRA The Sun:
74 billion litres of petrol supplied in August - PPPRA
74billion Litres Of Petrol Supplied In August- PPPRA Global Village Extra:
74billion Litres Of Petrol Supplied In August- PPPRA


