Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


31.7% of youths lack access to bank loans for businesses-NBS
News photo National Accord  - The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that 31.7 per cent of youths in Nigeria lack access to bank loans to finance their businesses [...]

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

31.7% youths lack access to bank loans for business -NBS The Punch:
31.7% youths lack access to bank loans for business -NBS
31.7% youths in Nigeria lack access to loans –NBS Ripples Nigeria:
31.7% youths in Nigeria lack access to loans –NBS
31.7% youths lack access to bank loans for businesses-NBS Prompt News:
31.7% youths lack access to bank loans for businesses-NBS
31.7% of Nigerian youths lack access to bank loans for businesses Pulse Nigeria:
31.7% of Nigerian youths lack access to bank loans for businesses
31.7% Nigerian youths lack access to bank loans for businesses – Report iBrand TV:
31.7% Nigerian youths lack access to bank loans for businesses – Report


   More Picks
1 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 DJ Cuppy shares her excitement as she starts classes at University of Oxford - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Tacha, Kiddwaya advise Whitemoney, Season 6 housemates - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Watford Set To Announce Ranieri New Head Coach - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
9 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info