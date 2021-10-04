27-year-old woman allegedly beheads her husband in Ghana







The incident happened at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso i Linda Ikeji Blog - A 27-year-old woman, Rachel Tetteh has allegedly beheaded her husband in Eastern Region, Ghana.The incident happened at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso i



News Credibility Score: 99%