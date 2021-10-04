Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Users frustrated as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp crash
32 mins ago
WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Servers Crash Worldwide; Company Confirms Outage The Nigeria Lawyer:
WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Servers Crash Worldwide; Company Confirms Outage
Can you go a week without opening your WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram? Pulse Nigeria:
Can you go a week without opening your WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram?
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp ALL go down in major outage Within Nigeria:
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp ALL go down in major outage
#DeleteFacebook trends as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook go down globally in major outage Kanyi Daily:
#DeleteFacebook trends as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook go down globally in major outage
Users take to Twitter as Facebook WhatsApp Instagram all crash Sidomex Entertainment:
Users take to Twitter as Facebook WhatsApp Instagram all crash
# Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down for users…. 1st for Credible News:
# Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down for users….


