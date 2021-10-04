Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom mourns Brig.-Gen. Apere Commander of “Operation Whirl Stroke”
PM News  - Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday in Makurdi commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Nigerian Army on the death of Brig.-Gen. Dayo Apere, the Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benue governor mourns deceased Commander of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ Vanguard News:
Benue governor mourns deceased Commander of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’
Gen Apere’s death is a huge tragedy ― Gov Ortom Nigerian Tribune:
Gen Apere’s death is a huge tragedy ― Gov Ortom
Apere The Sun:
Apere's demised, a huge tragedy - Ortom – The Sun Nigeria
Benue governor mourns deceased Commander of “Operation Whirl Stroke” Prompt News:
Benue governor mourns deceased Commander of “Operation Whirl Stroke”


   More Picks
1 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
3 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 ‘No excitement, very predictable, be like script’ – Relationship expert, Blessing CEO tackles BBN organizers - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 DJ Cuppy shares her excitement as she starts classes at University of Oxford - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 FG waging full scale war against the Shiites, IPOB members and journalists and has continued to treat so called bandits with kid glove - Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info