Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC
The Guardian  - The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, says that “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during the festive periods in Lagos and Ogun States.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Army launches ‘Operation Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun Premium Times:
Nigerian Army launches ‘Operation Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun
Nigerian Army launches Operation Still Waters in Ibadan TVC News:
Nigerian Army launches Operation Still Waters in Ibadan
“Operation Still Water” Will Address Insecurity During Yuletide – GOC The Street Journal:
“Operation Still Water” Will Address Insecurity During Yuletide – GOC
Army Pulse Nigeria:
Army's 'Operation Still Water' will address insecurity during yuletide
Nigerian Army launches ‘Operation Stillwater’ in Lagos, Ogun MetroStar Nigeria:
Nigerian Army launches ‘Operation Stillwater’ in Lagos, Ogun


   More Picks
1 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info